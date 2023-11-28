BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Some back roads could be a tad slick this morning thanks to a fresh coating of snow last night into this morning. On and off, scattered snow showers will continue through our Tuesday with otherwise mainly cloudy skies overhead. In general, most only pick up light accumulation of a coating up to 1″ but the high terrain of the mountains could possibly run an additional 2-4″ through Wednesday. Temperatures for the day climb into the 20s and 30s but winds out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH mean wind chills will be stuck in the teens and 20s for most of the day. We gear up for a cold night tonight with overnight lows in the single digits and teens for most.

Through midweek, we see improving conditions. Wednesday could still feature a few light mountain snow showers, but it looks drier than today. Temperatures Wednesday are in the upper 20s and 30s. Thursday, we begin to lose the cloud cover and see sunshine through the second half of the day. Highs Thursday are a tad warmer, in the upper 30s and 40s. A fast-moving weather system will bring a few rain & snow showers on Friday, but nothing significant.

The first weekend of December looks decent, especially Saturday, which will feature lots of sunshine. There will also be some sun on Sunday morning, but then clouds will move in by the end of the day as a system starts to move in for the start of next week. That system will again bring a round of snow & rain, beginning on Sunday night and lasting through Monday & Tuesday. We will continue to keep an eye on that system.

Stay warm, and have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

