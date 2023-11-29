Anti-smoking groups push for ban on flavored product sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new poll released Wednesday by anti-tobacco groups shows that 68% of Vermonters support ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Those taking part in the poll say they think flavored tobacco gets young people to become addicted to tobacco products, an idea backed by the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which found nearly 90% of youth e-cigarette users are using flavored products.

Jay Nichols with the Vermont Principals’ Association says that students are getting hooked on flavored vaping products as early as middle school.

The poll was conducted by the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Vermont and the Flavors Hook Kids Vermont Campaign, organizations dedicated to protecting kids from all tobacco products and addiction.

