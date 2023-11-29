How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Burke considers implementing rental registry
Report indicates fewer Vermonters opting for hospice care
Health Watch: Burlington dietician works with long COVID patients
Key Vt. lawmakers give preview of environmental agenda