Burke considers implementing rental registry

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Burke, a major skiing and mountain bike destination, is developing a plan to better monitor the explosion of short-term rentals in the area. But the plan for a rental registry is not being embraced by some.

“If things get complicated and difficult, then people are not going to participate,” said Burton Hinton, the co-owner of the East Burke Market. He says he profits from visitors that come to town and also hires help that live in long-term rentals but is on the fence about a rental registry. “Non-restrictive and yet informative. I just think we are really, defensive -- local people that is, Meaning me -- against new regulations that we just don’t feel like are necessary.”

Burke has over 100 short and long-term rentals that operate year-round and town officials say folks in town have expressed a need for a registry.

A draft ordinance is making the rounds. It calls for owners of short-term rentals to pay $45 per unit annually and long-term rentals to pay $35. Each person must have a development review board permit to apply.

It’s something the Town Administrator Jim Sullivan says is necessary for safety. “Not everybody has gone through the permitting process with our development review board. We want to make sure the smoke detectors and CO2 detectors are in place. That fire detectors are in place. That occupancy is kept at an appropriate level,” he said.

The selectboard is reviewing the proposal next month. If approved, owners could face a hefty fine for non-compliance.

“It’s like registering your dogs or anything else. So, worst case scenario, if somebody refuses to -- and they continue to rent out -- they will be in violation of the ordinance and that carries up to a $100 a day fine. It helps the town keep track of it as well as the owners themselves,” said Michael Harris, the town’s zoning administrator.

Town officials say if approved, the rental registry would begin next summer.

