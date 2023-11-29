Burlington shooting victim to undergo surgery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the mothers of the Palestinian-American men shot in Burlington last weekend continue to speak out following Saturday’s attack.

All three of the college students -- two American citizens and one legal resident -- are recovering from gunshot wounds. Hisham Awartani, a Brown University student, is the most gravely injured, with a bullet lodged in his spine.

“He should be having an operation today. He may in the next week or so be moved into a rehabilitation facility because he has an incomplete spinal injury, which means he currently can’t move his legs,” said Elizabeth Price, Awartani’s mother.

“To have this happen to our children here in the United States where we sent them to study, thinking that they’re safe, is you know, is just an absolute horror for us -- every mother’s nightmare and it has just come true,” said Tamara Tamimi, the mother of Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College.

Abdalhamid, Awartani, and Tahseen Ahmed were speaking in a mixture of English and Arabic, and two of them were wearing keffiyehs on Saturday, when police say Jason Eaton, 48, of Burlington, allegedly stepped off a nearby porch and fired four shots at them without warning.

Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

