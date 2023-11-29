How to help
Citizen Cider apologizes following harrassment allegations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-based Citizen Cider is apologizing following harassment allegations spread on social media posts.

The catalyst for many complaints was a controversial “Hey Bub” marketing plan using what some called suggestive taglines to try to sell its new light beer.

Then, local humorist Johnny Wanzer claims he obtained anonymous reports from 35 employees who said the company enabled harassment, homophobia, sexism, and misogyny. He then posted the claims on social media, prompting many businesses around the region to take Citizen Cider products off store shelves.

The cider company posted on Instagram saying, in part, “...We are deeply sorry that these mistakes have led to some employees feeling hurt and disappointed in us It is our commitment to fostering an environment that reflects our shared values and ensures a workplace where everyone feels respected...”

