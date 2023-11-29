Clinton County native settle in to job as North Country’s top cop

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police Major Brent Davison is a little over three months into his new position as the North Country’s top cop. Reporter Alek LaShomb visited with the Troop B commander to see how he’s easing into the new job.

“I live in the same community. I raise my family in the same communities they are in. So, to me, it is a benefit to be from the area we are working in and policing in,” said Maj. Brent Davison, who hails from Mooers Forks and joined the academy in 1996. He spent multiple years with Troop B as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Despite only being on the job a few months, Davison says he has a number of priorities for troopers including road safety initiatives and updated training. “Trying to de-escalate situations, de-escalation training. Anything that helps us do our job better and do it in a manner that keeps everybody safe,” he said.

Like departments across the country, Davison is working on navigating staffing challenges. Troop B is down roughly 30 troopers.

The NYSP opened a second police academy to address the need statewide but there’s been about a 70% decrease in the number of people taking the state police exam. “People are getting to that 20+ year range where they are up for retirement, plus not as many people signing up to come on the job. So, it creates an issue where even though we have the second academy opening, the challenge is going to be to fill that,” Davison said.

He says his troopers remain ready to respond despite the staffing concerns, but he also reminds local residents that public safety is a shared responsibility. “We all have the same goal -- to protect and serve our communities, to make people believe in us and realize that we are there to help them, to keep them safe. If people have information about crimes that are being committed, they should not hesitate to give us a call,” Davison said.

