How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Clinton County native settle in to job as North Country’s top cop

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police Major Brent Davison is a little over three months into his new position as the North Country’s top cop. Reporter Alek LaShomb visited with the Troop B commander to see how he’s easing into the new job.

“I live in the same community. I raise my family in the same communities they are in. So, to me, it is a benefit to be from the area we are working in and policing in,” said Maj. Brent Davison, who hails from Mooers Forks and joined the academy in 1996. He spent multiple years with Troop B as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Despite only being on the job a few months, Davison says he has a number of priorities for troopers including road safety initiatives and updated training. “Trying to de-escalate situations, de-escalation training. Anything that helps us do our job better and do it in a manner that keeps everybody safe,” he said.

Like departments across the country, Davison is working on navigating staffing challenges. Troop B is down roughly 30 troopers.

The NYSP opened a second police academy to address the need statewide but there’s been about a 70% decrease in the number of people taking the state police exam. “People are getting to that 20+ year range where they are up for retirement, plus not as many people signing up to come on the job. So, it creates an issue where even though we have the second academy opening, the challenge is going to be to fill that,” Davison said.

He says his troopers remain ready to respond despite the staffing concerns, but he also reminds local residents that public safety is a shared responsibility. “We all have the same goal -- to protect and serve our communities, to make people believe in us and realize that we are there to help them, to keep them safe. If people have information about crimes that are being committed, they should not hesitate to give us a call,” Davison said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Latest News

File photo
Report indicates fewer Vermonters opting for hospice care
Many Vermonters with terminal illnesses aren’t taking advantage of a benefit that some medical...
Report indicates fewer Vermonters opting for hospice care
A St Albans store clerk Wednesday fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint.
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray
File photo
Citizen Cider apologizes following harrassment allegations