How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman who used to be a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said.

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as the victim of the crash that happened last Monday afternoon. The coroner’s office says her vehicle ran through the railroad crossing guard arm and was hit on the driver side by the train. She was ejected and died at the scene.

Natalie Brown-Denby was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office who began her career back in 2013 under the administration of retired sheriff, Victor Jones. She graduated from the 37th Caddo Regional Police Academy in 2015.

During her time with the sheriff’s office, Natalie Brown-Denby worked in communications, patrol, community services and youth service divisions. She resigned in 2019 to start a career working with juveniles at the Caddo Juvenile Probation office in Shreveport.

KSLA reports Natalie Brown-Denby is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former detective with the sheriff’s office, and her 5-year-old daughter, as well as other extended family.

Former coworkers say Natalie Brown-Denby was always willing to help, was dependable, always needed her morning coffee and had an eagerness to learn.

Memorial services will be held in December in Shreveport and Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to one of Natalie Brown-Denby’s favorite community groups:

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
A West Pawlet landowner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp...
Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property
A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

Latest News

Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub
File photo
Traffic Alert: I-89 southbound closed between exits 11 and 12
Interstate 89 south bound between exit 12 in Williston and exit 11 in Richmond is closed due...
Traffic Alert: I-89 southbound closed between exits 11 and 12
Tonight in the queen city, two vigils were held to show support for those three young men.
Community comes together for vigils to support Burlington shooting victims
FILE
Town of Shelburne plans for more accessible bike and pedestrian paths