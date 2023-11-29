Health Watch: Burlington dietician works with long COVID patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Months of fatigue, body aches, joint pain, and swollen fingers are some of the daily lingering symptoms for those living with long COVID. A local registered dietician works to ease these issues through diet.

“Everything is coming back normal normal but I feel like I’m gasping for breath. I can’t walk up eight stairs in my house without feeling like I’m going to pass out,” Sarah Lasure, who contracted COVID back in December of last year but says her symptoms have kept spiraling.

She had heart and lung problems in January. Then came joint pain and swollen fingers in March. She says visits to the doctor yielded no solutions. “I just didn’t know what else to do. I had gone to a lot of doctors and specialists but kind of got passed from one person to the other,” Lasure said.

She is now one of many patients working to manage the illness with Burlington registered dietician Lily Spechler. “It’s really hard to detect. Sometimes it’ll be a gradual onset and it’s not for sometimes three months that people will develop symptoms,” Spechler said. She says she began her work two years ago after she realized she suffered from long COVID herself. “I started this plan and it was super effective for me, and I knew that I was not alone, so I just started sharing my own messages and that’s when my inbox become flooded.”

Spechler gives patients four-month plans catered to their own bodies and needs. “It’s been really amazing. Some people have gained back 20 pounds that they’ve lost or more and are just more able to live their lives,” she said.

Spechler says the virus overstimulates people’s immune cells, causing them to develop a histamine intolerance. “Putting people on lower histamine diets has been huge, introducing more fiber to combat histamine and to also repair and protect the gut lining,” she said. The diets include high-calorie, high-protein, and high-fiber foods.

Lasure says her own individualized plan has helped her track patterns through trial and error. “I think I was shocked actually by how much food and nutrition mattered as an intervention,” she said. Four months into working with Spechler, Lasure says she feels like her baseline gets better and better with each day. “I have more social energy, I have more emotional energy. I can do more than just answering emails.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.