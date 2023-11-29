How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Health Watch: Burlington dietician works with long COVID patients

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Months of fatigue, body aches, joint pain, and swollen fingers are some of the daily lingering symptoms for those living with long COVID. A local registered dietician works to ease these issues through diet.

“Everything is coming back normal normal but I feel like I’m gasping for breath. I can’t walk up eight stairs in my house without feeling like I’m going to pass out,” Sarah Lasure, who contracted COVID back in December of last year but says her symptoms have kept spiraling.

She had heart and lung problems in January. Then came joint pain and swollen fingers in March. She says visits to the doctor yielded no solutions. “I just didn’t know what else to do. I had gone to a lot of doctors and specialists but kind of got passed from one person to the other,” Lasure said.

She is now one of many patients working to manage the illness with Burlington registered dietician Lily Spechler. “It’s really hard to detect. Sometimes it’ll be a gradual onset and it’s not for sometimes three months that people will develop symptoms,” Spechler said. She says she began her work two years ago after she realized she suffered from long COVID herself. “I started this plan and it was super effective for me, and I knew that I was not alone, so I just started sharing my own messages and that’s when my inbox become flooded.”

Spechler gives patients four-month plans catered to their own bodies and needs. “It’s been really amazing. Some people have gained back 20 pounds that they’ve lost or more and are just more able to live their lives,” she said.

Spechler says the virus overstimulates people’s immune cells, causing them to develop a histamine intolerance. “Putting people on lower histamine diets has been huge, introducing more fiber to combat histamine and to also repair and protect the gut lining,” she said. The diets include high-calorie, high-protein, and high-fiber foods.

Lasure says her own individualized plan has helped her track patterns through trial and error. “I think I was shocked actually by how much food and nutrition mattered as an intervention,” she said. Four months into working with Spechler, Lasure says she feels like her baseline gets better and better with each day. “I have more social energy, I have more emotional energy. I can do more than just answering emails.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington

Latest News

File photo
Anti-smoking groups push for ban on flavored product sales
File photo
Key Vt. lawmakers give preview of environmental agenda
Officials in the town of Pawlet continue to review information gathered Monday during a visit...
Pawlet officials reviewing Slate Ridge site vsit
Elizabeth Mauch
VSCS announces selection of new chancellor