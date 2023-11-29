Hundreds of amateur filmmakers contribute to a crowdsourced version of ‘Toy Story’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pixar Animation Studios has produced some creative and quirky movie scenes over the years. But the executives at the Hollywood blockbuster machine couldn’t imagine what a pair of Burlington drag queens have done with their “Toy Story.”

Earlier this year, Caley Gervais heard that the Media Factory, the Burlington nonprofit that promotes community-made radio, TV and film projects, was inviting local amateur filmmakers to contribute scenes to a full-length, crowdsourced version of the 1995 animated classic. Her contribution is one of 32 other scenes that were produced by more than 200 other Vermonters that comprise Crowdsourced Toy Story, which premieres on Thursday at Merrill’s Roxy Cinemas in Burlington and Friday at the Manchester Community Library.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who wrote about the production for this week’s issue.

