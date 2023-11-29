How to help
I-89 closed for over an hour after multi-vehicle crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down I-89 southbound between exits 12 and 11 for about an hour and a half Tuesday night.

The incident began at around 11 p.m. when a Vermont State Police trooper responded to a report of a crash on the highway in Richmond.

With snowy, ice-covered roads, police say the trooper approached the scene slowly noting several vehicles stopped in the right lane and one off the roadway on its side.

As the trooper approached -- the cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Because of that the tractor-trailer slid sideways and the trailer crashed into another car that was stopped in the right lane. The truck came to rest blocking both lanes of travel.

Then another car heading south on the highway failed to stop, sideswiped the tractor-trailer, and went into the median.

There were no injuries but several cars were damaged. Interstate 89 reopened around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

