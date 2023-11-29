Man dies after car vs bus in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead after a crash in Killington between a car and a bus.

Tuesday around 12:30 p,m. Police say a car driving on Route 4 crossed the center line and collided with a bus. The 71-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene he was the only person in the car.

The 82-year-old driver and a passenger on the bus were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.