How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man dies after car vs bus in Killington

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead after a crash in Killington between a car and a bus.

Tuesday around 12:30 p,m. Police say a car driving on Route 4 crossed the center line and collided with a bus. The 71-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene he was the only person in the car.

The 82-year-old driver and a passenger on the bus were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
A West Pawlet landowner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp...
Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property
A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

Latest News

File Photo
I-89 closed for over an hour after multi-vehicle crash
File Photo
Vt. prepares for federally funded EV chargers
Interstate 89 south bound between exit 12 in Williston and exit 11 in Richmond is closed due...
Traffic Alert: I-89 southbound closed between exits 11 and 12
Tonight in the queen city, two vigils were held to show support for those three young men.
Community comes together for vigils to support Burlington shooting victims