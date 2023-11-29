How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
A West Pawlet landowner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp...
Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property
A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

Latest News

File photo
VSCS announces selection of new chancellor
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans