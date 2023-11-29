How to help
Pawlet officials reviewing Slate Ridge site vsit

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in the town of Pawlet continue to review information gathered Monday during a visit to Slate Ridge, the former site of a controversial paramilitary training camp.

Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai allowed town officials to visit his property to show he had removed unpermitted structures that led to years of squabbles in and out of the courtroom. Officials have not commented on what they learned from the site visit.

According to the town’s lawyer, officials now have until Friday to report back to the court, which could issue a new arrest warrant for Banyai.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

