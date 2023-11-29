Pawlet officials reviewing Slate Ridge site vsit

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in the town of Pawlet continue to review information gathered Monday during a visit to Slate Ridge, the former site of a controversial paramilitary training camp.

Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai allowed town officials to visit his property to show he had removed unpermitted structures that led to years of squabbles in and out of the courtroom. Officials have not commented on what they learned from the site visit.

According to the town’s lawyer, officials now have until Friday to report back to the court, which could issue a new arrest warrant for Banyai.

Related Stories:

Reported deal will allow town officials to visit Slate Ridge

Vt. Supreme Court rules Slate Ridge owner’s arrest warrant can be reissued

Pawlet asks judge to extend arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner

Slate Ridge owner thrown out of select board meeting

Rutland sheriff has no plans for ‘show of force’ to arrest Slate Ridge owner

Slate Ridge owner appeals arrest order to Vt. Supreme Court

When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?

Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner

Slate Ridge owner files federal lawsuit to prevent dismantling of paramilitary camp

Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary training camps

Judge extends key deadline for dismantling Slate Ridge camp

Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.