Power still out in parts of the region from heavy snow

WEST TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The lights are coming back on for tens of thousands of Vermont homes after heavy, wet snow took down powerlines. About 1,200 Washington Electric customers were still without power Wednesday morning, but crews continue to make progress after an early-season storm caught even some weathered Vermonters off guard.

It’s a familiar sound during a Vermont winter -- a generator humming in the driveway. But technically, it’s not even winter yet. “Normally I have water stored in the basement for just such an occasion,” said Jim Clark of Topsham.

He lost power early Monday morning. His generator wasn’t working properly so he borrowed one from a friend. Freezing pipes is his main concern. “The house was about 42 degrees and I kicked this on this morning and it’s probably close to 60 degrees now, so it has warmed up a lot,” Clark said.

A tree on the line across the road will need to be cut before Clark gets his power back. But he’s been through this before. “The frustration never goes away but you recognize that you have to adapt,” Clark said.

“This one caught, I think, everybody in Vermont a little bit by surprise. We expected it to be more rain and less heavy snow,” said Louis Porter, general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative.

Chainsaws revving is another familiar sound after a heavy wet snowstorm. Crews have fanned out across the region fixing the problems. Washington Electric doubled the number of its line workers with contractors from out of state. “We know it is a major challenge for people when they are out of power for a couple days in a stretch, three days in a stretch and recognize that that’s a major inconvenience and a major problem,” Porter said.

The cooperative says the most rural areas will likely be the last to have power restored. Clark assumes he will be one of them but says his daughter is right up the road and he’s got everything he needs. “But the real issue for me at this point -- I’m 75 years old -- the real issue for me is I don’t want to be doing this,” he said.

Company officials say they appreciate their customers’ patience and say they will continue to work until all the lights are turned back on.

