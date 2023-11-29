How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Power still out in parts of the region from heavy snow

Line workers restore power in central Vermont.
Line workers restore power in central Vermont.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The lights are coming back on for tens of thousands of Vermont homes after heavy, wet snow took down powerlines. About 1,200 Washington Electric customers were still without power Wednesday morning, but crews continue to make progress after an early-season storm caught even some weathered Vermonters off guard.

It’s a familiar sound during a Vermont winter -- a generator humming in the driveway. But technically, it’s not even winter yet. “Normally I have water stored in the basement for just such an occasion,” said Jim Clark of Topsham.

He lost power early Monday morning. His generator wasn’t working properly so he borrowed one from a friend. Freezing pipes is his main concern. “The house was about 42 degrees and I kicked this on this morning and it’s probably close to 60 degrees now, so it has warmed up a lot,” Clark said.

A tree on the line across the road will need to be cut before Clark gets his power back. But he’s been through this before. “The frustration never goes away but you recognize that you have to adapt,” Clark said.

“This one caught, I think, everybody in Vermont a little bit by surprise. We expected it to be more rain and less heavy snow,” said Louis Porter, general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative.

Chainsaws revving is another familiar sound after a heavy wet snowstorm. Crews have fanned out across the region fixing the problems. Washington Electric doubled the number of its line workers with contractors from out of state. “We know it is a major challenge for people when they are out of power for a couple days in a stretch, three days in a stretch and recognize that that’s a major inconvenience and a major problem,” Porter said.

The cooperative says the most rural areas will likely be the last to have power restored. Clark assumes he will be one of them but says his daughter is right up the road and he’s got everything he needs. “But the real issue for me at this point -- I’m 75 years old -- the real issue for me is I don’t want to be doing this,” he said.

Company officials say they appreciate their customers’ patience and say they will continue to work until all the lights are turned back on.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Latest News

The town of Burke is considering a rental registry.
Burke considers implementing rental registry
The Vermont State College System is getting new leadership.
VSCS announces selection of new chancellor
Vermont-based Citizen Cider is apologizing following harassment allegations spread on social...
Citizen Cider apologizes following harassment allegations
New York State Police Major Brent Davison is a little over three months into his new position...
Clinton County native settle in to job as North Country’s top cop
A St. Albans store clerk fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint Wednesday...
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray