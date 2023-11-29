Report indicates fewer Vermonters opting for hospice care

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters with terminal illnesses aren’t taking advantage of a benefit that some medical professionals say could improve their end-of-life care. Unlike traditional health care which focuses on keeping people alive as long as possible, hospice is focused on maximizing the quality of the time a person has left. But a new report this month from the Vermont Department of Health found the percentage of people using hospice has actually gone down after it had risen steadily for many years.

The report finds that in 2013, just 38% of people got hospice care. That rose until it peaked in 2020 at 48%, before staying flat in 2021 and then falling last year for the first time in a decade. And that’s not what hospice advocates -- who say their work helps people meet the end of their lives with dignity -- want to see. They say while some dying patients want medical interventions to fight to the very end, those on hospice are focused on really living while they can.

Jim and Kathy Sherwin of Brandon were married for 29 years and had four children. Kathy says Jim, a furniture maker, was the love of her life. “I got a winner when I had him,” she said.

But a routine trip to the doctor’s office resulted in a lung cancer diagnosis, forever changing their lives. Treatments kept Jim’s cancer at bay -- until they didn’t. And this past May, doctors told him it was terminal. His oncologist suggested hospice care.

“We knew pretty quickly that that’s what we wanted to do,” Kathy said. She says her husband knew he didn’t want to be in and out of the hospital and that they didn’t want fear to rule their decisions. “We weren’t going to let this journey happen to us. We were going to be in control.”

Jim wanted to die at home and he wanted to be with his family. Hospice, Kathy says, made those goals possible. She says the care came with skilled nursing help, questions answered at any hour of the day or night, physical therapy, social workers, speech-language help, spiritual guidance, and counseling for the whole family. And it was all covered by insurance. “Hospice cost us not one penny. We did not pay for anything and we did not want for anything,” Kathy said.

So why aren’t more people using it? Some think it’s because of misconceptions about what hospice is. The Visiting Nurse Association of Vermont says many people think they have to be imminently dying to be eligible. In reality, two doctors have to say a patient likely has less than six months to live in order to qualify.

“That’s not an expiration date, that’s not a deadline. We have people who are on hospice for a lot longer than six months. We have people on hospice for a lot less than six months. But the longer that patients are on hospice, the more benefits they gain from the program,” said Nicole Moran with the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. She says other misconceptions are that hospice is a place people go to. That can be true but usually isn’t. Vermont has one hospice facility -- the Respite House in Colchester. Last year only 11% of the state’s hospice patients spent their last days there. “The majority of patients actually choose and want to die at home.”

But Moran says the hospice team won’t move into a patient’s home. Their loved ones need to remain the primary caretakers. Other misconceptions are about medication. She says hospice treats symptoms to manage pain, but patients have to agree to forego life-prolonging treatment. It’s a choice she acknowledges that some terminally ill people aren’t ready to make, in part because our society doesn’t talk about death and dying enough. “We do so much preparation for bringing life into the world, she said. “We don’t do that with prepping for an end of life. There’s no preparation. And that’s where hospice can really come in and help prepare the patient, prepare the family.” And help them create their goals so they can still live for whatever time they have left. “If I knew exactly when my expiration date was going to be, what would I do, what would I want?”

HOSPICE CONVERSATIONS: THE SUPRISE QUESTION

Dr. Mary Ready with Caledonia Home Health & Hospice says timing is everything when making a decision. “There’s something which we call the surprise question, in which they should ask themselves, ‘Would I be surprised if this person died in the next six months?’ If the answer is no, they should come on hospice immediately because the longer we have someone on hospice, the more we can do for them and the more they can enjoy their lives,” Ready said.

She says she thinks anyone who’s terminally ill can benefit from hospice care. But patients should think about it beforehand so they’re ready to talk to their doctor about it. “It’s really hard to interrupt that flow of treatment unless you’ve had conversations about hospice and the burden of care and what do you want. I love living in the Northeast Kingdom because there are a lot of people here -- an unusual amount of people here -- who as soon as they get a terminal diagnosis say, ‘That’s okay, thank you for telling me, now I’d like hospice.’ It’s so well integrated into our community. We’ve really worked hard in the last 15 years to get rid of the stigma, to get rid of the taboo around hospice, and to say that hospice -- sounds weird to say -- but hospice can be fun. I mean, we try to help people have a full and meaningful and active life as long as they can, right up until their very end,” Ready said.

She says hospice can help prepare someone for the end while still encouraging them to continue doing what they love. “One of the most important things I feel like I do is try to break down the fear of dying and try to normalize dying and try to remind people that they’re still here,” Ready said. “Trying to normalize this time in our lives and honor this time in our lives and make it less scary. Because if people are less scared, so much more joy can happen, so much more connection can happen.”

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What can hospice do that traditional medical care can’t for that patient?

Dr. Mary Ready: Hospice really helps people live their best lives... I like to see people set little goals over time. I think that the quality of life for someone on hospice is improved when they make little tiny goals -- like I want to go to Maidstone Lake and swim in it one last time. Those little trips and treats are so good spiritually and emotionally for the person who’s dying and their family. I want people to know that when you’re on hospice, you’re still living. We’re here to help people live the best they can.

On hospice, Jim Sherwin got what he wanted. “We were all surrounding him when he passed,” Kathy said. He died September 10th, peacefully at his home at the age of 64. She says they were grateful they got him on hospice early. “We didn’t wait until I couldn’t manage it anymore.”

Kathy hopes sharing her family’s story encourages more people facing a terminal diagnosis to seek out hospice care sooner. “It saved my life. It helped me to cope in ways that I never could have,” she said.

As for who hospice might not be right for. Officials say that can include those who want to continue with life-prolonging treatments for their terminal illness or those who don’t have caregivers to help them, though the VNA says sometimes they can try to find workarounds.

They say if you want hospice, they want you to have it and will try to work with you to make it possible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.