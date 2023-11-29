St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans store clerk fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

It happened at Stone’s Auto Repair on South Main Street. Dramatic surveillance video shows the clerk using coffee and pepper spray to keep the man from getting behind the counter.

The man could then be seen displaying a gun and spraying the clerk with a different bottle of pepper spray.

The store’s owner tells WCAX that the man made off with cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other merchandise.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding a string of robberies in the area since November 20 to come forward.

