Town of Shelburne plans for more accessible bike and pedestrian paths

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne is taking strides towards making the town more bike and pedestrian friendly.

It’s all part of a plan drafted by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Path Committee. The plan links neighborhoods, shops, and schools by interconnected sidewalks, trails, paths and lanes.

At the moment, there are existing shared use paths in areas like Shelburne Bay Park and Webster Road, and several bike lanes and shoulders throughout the town. The the town is looking to connect all those systems to make the space easier and more enjoyable to get around.

“It’s bigger than just bike and paths in the sense that it addresses multiple aspects of ‘how do you build infrastructure that supports micro mobility, but also supports economic development, health, climate change?’ all those things are bundled together, it’s not just a trail in the woods,” said Committee member Charles Jones.

The next steps towards making this plan a reality are finding funding from the town, the federal government and from grants. Jones says the town wants to take steps towards on building a pedestrian path over the LaPlatte River, and adding more bike lanes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.