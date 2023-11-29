How to help
Traffic Alert: I-89 southbound closed between exits 11 and 12

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 89 south bound between exit 12 in Williston and exit 11 in Richmond is closed due to weather related incident.

Public safety officials say multiple vehicles are off the road or stuck in the roadway.

Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure, but motorists should expect delays, seek alternate routes, and drive slowly.

We’ll provide updates as details are made available.

