Traffic Alert: I-89 southbound closed between exits 11 and 12

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 89 south bound between exit 12 in Williston and exit 11 in Richmond is closed due to weather related incident.

Public safety officials say multiple vehicles are off the road or stuck in the roadway.

Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure, but motorists should expect delays, seek alternate routes, and drive slowly.

We’ll provide updates as details are made available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.