VSCS announces selection of new chancellor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State College System is getting new leadership.

The board of trustees says Dr. Elizabeth Mauch will be taking the helm as the chancellor of the higher education system effective January 1. Mauch is currently the vice president of academic affairs at Bethany College in Kansas and a former and mathematics professor at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. She takes over for Sophie Zdatny, who announced her departure in September.

The system, which includes the recently merged Vermont State University and CCV, faces a number of challenges including declining enrollment and rising costs. David Bergh, VTSU’s new president, took over this month shortly after interim president Mike Smith released a controversial cost-cutting plan.

Students and faculty have criticized the plan for targetting essential administration staff while overlooking the chancellor’s office.

