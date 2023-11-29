VSP warns about scam calls impersonating police

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from Vermont State Police about a scam that could be dialing your number.

State Police have gotten reports of an imposter telling people that their identity has been stolen. The caller ID says the call is coming from the VSP Westminster barracks but authorities say the call is originating from somewhere else.

Officers say that if you receive a call like this hang up and call your local barracks to confirm the information at their number listed online.

