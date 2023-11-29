How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VSP warns about scam calls impersonating police

File Photo
File Photo(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from Vermont State Police about a scam that could be dialing your number.

State Police have gotten reports of an imposter telling people that their identity has been stolen. The caller ID says the call is coming from the VSP Westminster barracks but authorities say the call is originating from somewhere else.

Officers say that if you receive a call like this hang up and call your local barracks to confirm the information at their number listed online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
A West Pawlet landowner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp...
Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property
A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash shut down I-89 southbound between exits 12 and 11 for about an hour and...
I-89 closed for over an hour after multi-vehicle crash
One person is dead after a crash in Killington between a car and a bus.
Man dies after car vs bus in Killington
More and more people are driving green in the Green Mountain State, especially as an...
Vt. prepares for federally funded EV chargers
File Photo
Man dies after car vs bus in Killington