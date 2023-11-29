Vt. prepares for federally funded EV chargers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more people are driving green in the Green Mountain State, especially as an initiative for more green infrastructure continues.

There are 48 fast chargers in the state and thanks to federal funding, there’s a push to add 80 more.

“Travelling with a Tesla is super easy long distance.” We ran into Stephanie, a visitor from New York City, while she was charging her Tesla at Burlington’s City Market. That charger is one of the over 300 level 1/2 in the state.

“30 miles of ranger per hour of charging which is good if you’re going to spend time in the supermarket,” said Stephanie. She says she appreciates the electric push in Vermont and notices a need for fast, universal chargers through much of her travel route.

One ideal spot is the Vermont Welcome Center. “There’s kind of a gap with fast charging between the New York State Thruway in Queensbury and South Burlington,” said Stephanie

With at least 10,000 registered electric vehicles in Vermont and more traveling through like Stephanie, the state is looking to add more infrastructure. “For those times when people may not own their homes, they might not have access to charging in their multi-unit dwelling,” said Patrick Murphy with Vt. Agency of Transportation.

Two years ago Vermont received $21M for EV infrastructure but Patrick Murphy of VTrans says there’s been federal delays in getting it on the ground. In the meantime the state has spent 1 million in grants on chargers in multi-unit dwellings, expanding access to 6200 households.

But the goal is more public-minded; to add roughly 80 fast chargers, allowing travelers to never be more than 25 miles away from a fast charger from the highway corridor.

“In each location, people will be able to know that they’ll have at least four fast charging ports that can simultaneously charge at 150 kilowatts versus a really fast amount of charge,” said Murphy.

Murphy notes that there are barriers to going green. Despite state incentive programs, the high upfront cost of EVs deters some. Murphy also adds that expanding infrastructure to this extent is slow going as the new industry catches up to the demand.

“Upwards of 40 to 52 weeks just to be able to get a transformer that’s needed for that kind of power. So it’s it’s going to take a while,” said Murphy.

VTrans expects the first bit of that $21M federal funding will be in motion by next year.

