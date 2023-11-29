VTrans solicits input on Vergennes bypass alternatives

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison County communities are putting their heads together to resolve a long-standing concern -- tractor-trailer traffic through the city of Vergennes.

Route 22A runs right through the middle of downtown Vergennes. It’s an arterial road used by all kinds of traffic to get to Crown Point and New York. But for years, local residents have said 18-wheelers have clogged up downtown and caused headaches.

Charlene Goodell, the owner of Ten Stones Emporium on Main Street has a front-row seat to the problem, which includes the big rigs getting stuck on the hill headed north. “If they have to stop mid-way up the hill then they can’t make it up because they don’t have momentum, and then it bottles up traffic,” Goodell said. She says the trucks taking a left onto Route 22 from Green Street also often get jammed at the intersection because of the bump-outs.

“This is definitely a more coordinated, deeper dive into the problem than what has happened,” said VTrans’ Amy Bell. Dating back to the ‘90s, VTrans and local officials have studied the issue, including building a completely new road for trucks that bypasses the city altogether. Bells says the latest effort, the Vergennes PEL Study, lays out five alternatives. Transportation officials next week will kick off a series of public input sessions to hear from towns that may be impacted. “We’re hoping this investment of time and planning funds will help us get to some conclusion about an alternative that might have support from the majority of the municipalities.”

Fines or penalties for truckers aren’t off the table if southbound truck traffic is rerouted, but the Legislature would have to pass a law. Some have mixed feelings. Goodell says re-routing trucks will ease congestion and noise downtown but acknowledges a new road could also pull car traffic away from the downtown, too. “It will ease up a lot of the traffic congestion. In the summer, we have a lot of people that come and shop here. If we could loosen up that part of the traffic, that would be fantastic,” she said.

VTrans officials say they are still at the earliest stage of the project and it could be another 15 years before anything happens.

