BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The best that we can say about the weather these days is that it “wasn’t that bad today.” And that’s just how we can sum up Wednesday. But we actually will have a fairly decent day on tap for Thursday, the last day of November. We will get a good deal of sunshine on the last day of the month, and it will be a little bit warmer, too. It will be breezy out of the south, though.

Then, as we head into December, it all goes downhill again. There are no major storms coming our way, but a series of relatively minor disturbances will come through just about each and every day through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Each day will feature some rain and some mountain snow showers. Temperatures won’t change much over that time, with highs near the 40 degree mark and overnight lows near the freezing mark. It will get just a bit colder by the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this unsettled weather, and if anything looks like it will be getting out of hand, we will let you know pronto, on-air and online. -Gary

