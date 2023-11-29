How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The best that we can say about the weather these days is that it “wasn’t that bad today.” And that’s just how we can sum up Wednesday. But we actually will have a fairly decent day on tap for Thursday, the last day of November. We will get a good deal of sunshine on the last day of the month, and it will be a little bit warmer, too. It will be breezy out of the south, though.

Then, as we head into December, it all goes downhill again. There are no major storms coming our way, but a series of relatively minor disturbances will come through just about each and every day through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Each day will feature some rain and some mountain snow showers. Temperatures won’t change much over that time, with highs near the 40 degree mark and overnight lows near the freezing mark. It will get just a bit colder by the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this unsettled weather, and if anything looks like it will be getting out of hand, we will let you know pronto, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Schaefer-File photo
Vt. man convicted of child murder dies in prison; was he a serial killer?
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over...
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Latest News

Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast