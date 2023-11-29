How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Some roadways in and around the mountains could be a tad slick this morning after a persistent upslope snow event last night. This morning, snow showers have dwindled to just a few leftover flurries. Through the rest of the day, a few light mountain snow flurries look to persist, but for most, we are looking at a mixture of sun and clouds overhead. High temperatures for the day climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight, overnight lows are a tad warmer, in the low and mid-20s for most, with a few light flurries possible.

Thursday starts with some cloud cover, but we look to pick up some more sunshine through the second half of the day. Temperatures are a tad warmer to go along with that sunshine, in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most. Friday starts dry and cloudy, but a minor disturbance will come through Friday afternoon and evening with just a few rain & snow showers.

The first weekend of December will start okay on Saturday. There will be a few peaks of sunshine, but mainly cloudy. A frontal system will be affecting us on Sunday into Monday with rain & snow showers, which could also go into Tuesday. The timing and placement of that system are still up in the air, but be aware that the weather could get a bit messy again by the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

Your Max Advantage Weather team will keep a close eye on the system for the start of next week and bring you updates both on air and online with the latest.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

