Adirondack nonprofit to expand CSA program to low-income families

ADK Action's booth at the Lake Placid Farmers Market/File
ADK Action's booth at the Lake Placid Farmers Market/File
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly one in seven families in New York’s North Country are not sure when or where they will get their next meal, according to ADK Action. Now, the regional nonprofit has received new state funding to help provide local food to working families.

“We want to make sure that no matter where people live, no matter how much they earn, that they can have the food they want and that they deserve,” said Sawyer Bailey with ADK Action. The nonprofit will get roughly $238,000 in state funding for its Fair Share community supported agriculture program to supply eligible families with free, fresh produce for more than four months each year.

“We see our role is being the connecter to farms who want to support low-income families but still need to run a business,” Bailey said.

She says the group partners with three North Country farms, including North Point Community Farm in Plattsburgh.

“It is so humbling to hear people talk about how much they enjoy getting our vegetables, and it keeps us going,” said North Point’s Mike Champagne, who says they have been working with ADK Action for the last two years. “Us being in Plattsburgh, we have a lot of food access here, but we also work with families down in rural areas in the Adirondacks where they might have to drive up to Plattsburgh from say Lewis or even Keene.”

And while the program has enjoyed success during its first two years, Bailey says there are still more people to serve. “We know we are not reaching everybody who needs this, so we are going to try to leverage some new resources to grow the program even more,” she said.

The program launched in 2021 now serves nearly 160 households.

