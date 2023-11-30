How to help
Coyote hunting policy changes to be discussed

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board is holding a meeting to review recommendations from the department.

The board proposed new regulations for hunting with dogs in July but they voted to revise the rules after feedback from the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules.

This meeting is open to the public and it starts at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Davis building on National Life Drive in Montpelier.

