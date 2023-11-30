How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Democrats lose attempt to challenge NH electoral district maps

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic voters lost an attempt to block New Hampshire’s newly drawn state Senate Executive Council districts after the state Supreme Court ruled that their claims fall outside the jurisdiction of the judicial branch.

In a 3-2 decision Wednesday, the court upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit, saying New Hampshire’s Constitution authorizes the Legislature to draw electoral maps, and courts can only get involved when lawmakers fail to comply with specific constitutional requirements.

The suit was filed last year after the redrawing of the 24 Senate districts and the five districts for the Executive Council, which approves state contracts, judicial nominees and those nominated to lead state agencies. With the newly drawn boundaries, Republicans maintained their 14-10 majority in the Senate and 4-1 advantage on the council in the 2022 elections.

The plaintiffs, including former House Speaker Terie Norelli, alleged that the districts violated the New Hampshire Constitution because they were drawn for the purpose of partisan advantage. In the suit against Secretary of State David Scanlan, they argued the Legislature both “packed” Democrats into a small number of districts and “cracked” the remaining Democratic voters by dividing them among multiple districts so they fall short of a majority in each.

The court’s majority, however, agreed with the lower court, saying the case presented non-justiciable political questions.

“This opinion means that in New Hampshire, partisan and political questions related to redistricting will continue to be placed where they belong: in the hands of the people’s elected representatives,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

The court did take action on the state’s Congressional district maps last year, adopting a plan just before the filing period opened for the 2022 elections. The court stepped in after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed two maps approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would have given Republicans a greater advantage in the 1st District. In the end, the new map didn’t differ much from the old; it moved five towns from the 1st District to the 2nd to reflect population changes. Both seats are held by Democrats.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
A St Albans store clerk Wednesday fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint.
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray
Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and Hisham Awartani (right)
Families of shooting victims arrive in Burlington
File Photo
Vt. prepares for $21M federally-funded EV charger buildout

Latest News

File photo
Family caregivers’ critical role in health care
Every November, we spotlight National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor people who...
Family caregivers’ critical role in health care
One of the three victims in last weekend’s shooting in Burlington of three Palestinian...
Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out
Alan Rubel
Super Senior: Alan Rubel
File photo
Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home