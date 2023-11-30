Driver in fatal 2017 crash to avoid prison time

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newbury man accused of killing a gas station worker with his car in 2017 will avoid any jail time under a plea deal Thursday. But while the case over the deadly incident at the P&H Truck Stop in Wells River may have concluded, it did not bring closure to the family of the Ryegate victim.

“We’ve been waiting six years for justice,” said Susan Elder, the sister of 55-year-old David Elder, who died in the accident. She says justice for her brother would have been a trial. “After six years of waiting a long time and preparing for a trial that we deserved, a trial David deserves,” Elder said.

Police say Elder was run over in the parking lot while working on an underground storage tank. David Gilbo of Newbury was behind the wheel. Court documents state Gilbo made a sharp turn at an accelerating speed directly before impact. He was originally charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting, a felony with a possible 15-year sentence. But Thursday, Gilbo pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, avoiding jail altogether.

Lawyers for both sides agreed to the deal citing an OSHA report that outlined in detail that the work site could have been a lot safer.

“And also that a parked vehicle positioned near the work zone could have provided a more conspicuous work area and physical barrier,” said Asst. Vt. Attorney General Sophie Stratton.

Several members of Elder’s family read victim impact statements to the court describing the dad and grandfather of kids he’ll never meet as a kind and talented man. “A loved brother, husband, father, coworker. He was an artist, he was an athlete,” Elder said.

Gilbo apologized to the family before he was sentenced to two years of probation for the crime. “I’m deeply sorry and I wish I could go back to that day. I’ll take it all over again and I just wanted to tell them how sorry I was,” Gilbo said.

Prosecutors for the state declined to comment at the hearing, referring all questions to the Attorney General’s Office.

