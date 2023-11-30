Drones becoming key tool for Vt. law enforcement

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When a vulnerable person is missing, minutes can mean the difference between life and death. Along with searches on the ground, the Vermont State Police and other agencies are increasingly turning to technology in the sky to bring people to safety. One grateful Franklin County family witnessed this summer first-hand what the state’s drone team can do.

“It was just every parent’s worst nightmare -- not knowing where your kids are,” said Cassandra Fortin, recounting the day in August when her 2-year-old son, Chetan, went missing near their Montgomery home.

Fortin says she and her husband, Kyle Lawyer, were at work and their kids were home with a family member when she got a text that Chetan was missing and raced home.

“As soon as I parked my car, I got out and I ran down to where the stream is and I started searching and I followed the stream all the way. I crawled through every culvert, I went down to the nearest pond,” Fortin said.

But Chayton was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Lawyer and several neighbors searched the woods near their home for hours, but they needed help. “It just kept going on and on, and after a half hour or 45 minutes, we’ve got to call the police, it’s getting dark and we can’t find him,” Lawyer said.

Troopers, along with Sgt. Thomas Howard and the drone team responded to join the search. “We had a rough area, you know, using traditional searching methods where we wanted to start our search. And once we started, once I began the search, I did locate a heat signature,” Sgt. Thomas said.

During a search and rescue mission, drone operators can see both a normal image and a thermal image at the same time. Using that image, troopers located the toddler only 100 yards from the family’s home. “The child actually wasn’t responding to traditional verbal stimuli. So really, even if we were using ground searching methods, hoping the child would have called back, that might not have been successful. So, it really was the right tool for the right job,” Thomas said.

VSP Segeants Thomas Howard and Matt Sweitzer are in charge of the state police drone team, The unit was created in 2018 and is currently made up of 23 trained pilots. And as technology becomes more prevalent in our daily lives, the same goes for law enforcement. The team is deployed to everything from search and rescue operations to mapping a crash or crime scene.

Sgt. Sweitzer says the technology helps make the job safer for officers. “It provides information to officers that give them better situational awareness, he said. “It also gives our command staff better information to make decisions -- and it’s all real-time.”

Each drone is equipped with different tools, like loudspeakers. Other drones are used to fly in small spaces and can communicate in situations where a person might be barricaded indoors.

When it comes to the search for the missing child in Montgomery search, family members say they’re grateful for the response from police and neighbors and that the outcome could have been much different without the drone. “It was the support, too that really helped. To know that everybody was ready to find him, and after hours and hours and hours, there’s still a large group there -- it was very motivating,” Fortin said.

“Being able to find a young kid and get them reunited with their family is certainly something that I’ll remember for the rest of my career,” Sgt. Howard said.

