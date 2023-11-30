How to help
Family caregivers’ critical role in health care

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every November, we spotlight National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor people who provide care to older or disabled adults in their families.

Burlington resident Abby Palaza’s dad was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease during her freshman year of college. She ended up pursuing a license as a nursing assistant after working in the memory care center due to her dad’s diagnosis.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Palaza about her journey to become a caregiver for her father.

