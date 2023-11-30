Hoopcats rally in second half to down Dartmouth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team made it 15 wins in a row over their rivals down I-89, but it wasn’t easy. The Cats utilized a 15-0 second half run to overcome an early deficit and down the Big Green 64-53 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

TJ Long and TJ Hurley led the way for the Cats, the only two UVM players to reach double figures in the win. Their offense helped supplement a big defensive effort in the second half, during which Vermont held Dartmouth to 22 points.

The Cats go to 6-2 on the year and will host Yale on Saturday.

