Lyndon officials reject mental health facility proposal

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plan to put a mental health facility in downtown Lyndon has come to a halt.

Northeast Kingdom Human Services had been trying to put a medical clinic off of Elm Street but the town denied the plans. Officials said the proposed six-bed facility did not meet the “medical clinic” definition. The were also concerned about parking in front of the building.

NKHS’ Kelsey Stavseth says they still plan to move forward -but are disappointed with the decision. “I think we had support of local PD and a lot of folks, so we are optimistic and want to continue to work with Lyndon. We are not sure what the status or next steps for that specific property will be,” she said.

NKHS is now looking into a new property for a facility in Newport.

