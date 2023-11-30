How to help
Man leads police on a 23 mile chase in the NEK

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A slew of charges for a man who took police on a 23-mile chase through the Northeast Kingdom.

St. Johnsbury police say on Monday night around 6:30 someone called to report that their car had been stolen. On Wednesday night police located the 2005 Chevrolet Impala on Railroad Street and attempted to stop it. But police say the car did not stop, and sped off.

Additional officers followed the driver operating at speeds of over 80 miles per hour down Memorial Drive and through Lyndonville.

Eventually, the car lost control and landed on its side in a field on Vermont Route 122 in Glover. Police say they found the driver 39-year-old Antionio Hammond of St. Johnsbury unconscious in the driver’s seat.

After regaining consciousness Hammond was cut out of the car and taken to North Country Hospital for his injuries. He’s expected in court Friday to answer to charges including attempting to elude, gross negligent operation, and possession of stolen property.

