Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Commerce Sec. Lindsay Kurrle calls for action on housing

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to face a housing crisis across the state and the Scott administration is working on a plan it hopes will alleviate issues in the long term.

From the homeless crisis to ongoing workforce challenges to child care, Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says new, permanent housing is the key to many of the key issues plaguing the state. She says it’s time for lawmakers this session to stop “nibbling around the edges” when it comes to expediting the changes needed to spur new development.

Darren Perron spoke with Kurrle about the governor’s plans and the administration’s efforts to make meaningful changes.

