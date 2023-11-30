How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

N.H. approves funding to bolster child care workforce

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The Granite State is putting more funding towards their pebbles. $15M was approved Wednesday to fund recruitment and retention efforts in child care.

It is the latest step in the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’s efforts to boost the workforce in child care.

The money can go to anything from child care tuition assistance to professional training costs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Candon/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies after colliding with bus in Killington
File image
I-89 closed overnight after multi-vehicle crash
A St Albans store clerk Wednesday fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint.
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray
Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and Hisham Awartani (right)
Families of shooting victims arrive in Burlington
File Photo
Vt. prepares for $21M federally-funded EV charger buildout

Latest News

File Photo
Coyote hunting policy changes to be discussed
File Photo
Man leads police on a 23 mile chase in the NEK
File photo
Vt. sees substantial population increase in recent years
KYLE PICKETT
Windsor County Sheriff’s Office release footage from Kyle Pickett chase