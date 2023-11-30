N.H. approves funding to bolster child care workforce

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The Granite State is putting more funding towards their pebbles. $15M was approved Wednesday to fund recruitment and retention efforts in child care.

It is the latest step in the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’s efforts to boost the workforce in child care.

The money can go to anything from child care tuition assistance to professional training costs.

