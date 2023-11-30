St. Albans clerk speaks out about unconventional robbery response

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Dramatic surveillance video captures the moment a St. Albans convenience store clerk faced off with an armed robber Wednesday. Now, the clerk is speaking out about her unconventional response.

“He said, ‘I will shoot you.’ And I said, ‘You’re going to have to shoot me because you’re not getting the money,’” said Marie Paradis, recalling the moment when she was confronted with a man wielding a gun.

Paradis, known by many as Daisy, has worked as a cashier at Stone’s in St. Albans for the last three years. But when she went to open the store Wednesday morning, she encountered something she’d never dealt with before. “When he came up to the counter, he demanded money out of the drawer. And I was angry. I wasn’t about to open the drawer,” Paradis said.

Instead, Paradis fought back, throwing her mug of coffee at the man and attempting to keep him from going behind the counter. She also reached for the pepper spray, which was provided by the store as another layer of security, to defend herself. “Enough is enough, you know. We’ve got to start standing up for ourselves,” she said.

The confrontation didn’t end there. The man, with what appears to be a gun in his hand, had his own pepper spray and used it on Paradis. He ultimately got away with cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other merchandise. “I know we’re taught to give the money over, but when it happened, I was just mad, and I would do it again,” Paradis said.

St. Albans Police declined our request for an interview but said the Stone’s robbery was the fifth in the city in the last 10 days.

“We just knew it was a matter of time that this would happen to us,” said Kim Stone, the store’s manager. She says they tell employees to comply in the event of a robbery. The store also has a panic button and multiple cameras. But at the end of the day, she’s asking for more to be done to keep this from happening again. “Given what’s happening around us and other communities, people need to be a little bit more diligent and aware of what’s going on and it may be helpful. Maybe we can stop the process,” Stone said.

Police have not identified the man responsible and say they are still investigating the other robberies in the

