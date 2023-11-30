St. Jay housing project underway to provide middle-income condos

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s housing crisis is having an impact on nearly all sectors of the state’s economy. A new housing project in St. Johnsbury won’t solve the problem but could help provide a boost for the area.

Officials in St. Johnsbury say they see fewer and fewer people move to town each year and that housing has a lot to do with that.

“There is a huge lack of housing and lack of housing opportunities for people coming into the area,” said Heather Spinney, an HR recruiter at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. She says the hospital is short-staffed, in part because potential hires can’t find places to live. “A lot of people that are really good candidates and really wanting to get to Vermont to pursue careers. When they look a little bit more into re-location, they actually pull because they can’t find housing opportunities that meet their needs.”

But a new housing project could help change that. Daniel Cimbell with the St. Johnsbury Development Fund says the organization has a project in the works to build much-needed middle-income housing. Construction has already started at the former Maple Center Motel site on Hastings Hill Street. The project is estimated to cost around $6 million and will include at least 20 condos.

“The newer generation don’t want a lawn to mow, they don’t want to have to plow or shovel. So, condos is really what they are after. That’s why places like Burlington are so popular -- because it has that type of housing for them. We don’t have that housing here,” Cimbell said.

The town of St. Johnsbury is funding about $200,000 for the initial phases of the project. Town Manager Chad Whitehead says they need this housing for population growth. “It’s not any one area of housing. It’s all areas of housing that need to be supported,” he said.

And folks who live and work in town agree. “The housing market is pretty tight. I hear of a lot of younger couples, younger people saying that they would really like to have a place they can afford,” said Julie Dustin of Waterford.

Cimbell says they are going to be looking for grants and private investors before moving on to phase three of the project. The first condos should be ready in about two years.

