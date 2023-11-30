Super Senior: Alan Rubel

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - In 1967, Alan Rubel traveled from his home in Barre to Montreal to visit a cousin. While there, he spotted a dark-haired beauty who changed his life forever.

“She was walking her dog and I saw her and I said, I want to meet that lady!” Rubel recalled.

Sharon Birch was 17 and he was 21 -- young love that lasted a year. The two went their separate ways but three decades later the flame flickered again after Sharon became widowed and Rubel went through a divorce. They became a couple and life was good. “She was very beautiful, inside and out,” Rubel said.

But their lives changed forever in 2005 when Sharon went in for a routine checkup. “She had cancer. It was in the liver. She had 20 tumors that were in her liver but it wasn’t liver cancer,” Rubel said. She had neuroendocrine tumors, a rare and slow-moving cancer. “She was in the hospital a lot, but I don’t think there wasn’t one person that was next to her that didn’t become a friend.”

Rubel became her caregiver. At times, it would be overwhelming.

Reporter Joe Carroll: There were low points though.

Alan Rubel: Very low... I wanted to find a cure. I wanted to help her.

Reporter Joe Carroll: In fact, she got angry when you did that.

Alan Rubel: Yeah, she got very angry with me because it was a private thing to her.

There were 11 years of going back and forth to Massachusetts General Hospital every three weeks. Rubel put his thoughts from that time into words for a book he co-wrote, “The Greatest Burden the Greatest Blessing: Caregiving Stories of Hope, Humility, and Love.” The collection was released this summer and includes his story along with the observations of 43 other caregivers. “They have one thing in common. They step up to the plate and do what they need to do for the ones they love,” Rubel said.

“‘The reality of cancer,’” Rubel said, reading from the book. “‘Don’t get me wrong, Sharon could be a very stubborn woman, but that also saved her life. She had a burning desire to live... I would have done things differently at times, but as a caregiver, I needed to remember that it was her disease, not mine... I always tried to be tender and gentle, but there were times when I reached a breaking point... Sharon would say something that would be very hurtful to me. But in time, I realized it was the cancer speaking, not Sharon.’”

Rubel says the book is not about how to be a caregiver, but stories from caregivers. people like Brenda and Lee Roy, the parents of Travis Roy. Travis’ lifetime dream was to play Division 1 college hockey. But within seconds of starting his first game with Boston University, the 20-year-old hit the boards head-first and instantly was paralyzed from the neck down. The Roys wrote in the book, “The injury to Travis devastated our world. Nothing prepares you for that kind of news. Now, what do you do?”

What they did was start The Travis Roy Foundation. “He took that terrible situation and raised millions of dollars for people in his situation. But Lee and Brenda were there to help him, supporting him,” Rubel said. “The blessing is he did something with his life after he was hurt.”

Rubel hopes these stories will show other caregivers that they are not alone. “Either you’re going to be a caregiver, know a caregiver, but you’re going to get involved somehow,” he said.

Sharon died five years ago. “It took me a while to adjust being alone,” Rubel said. Now, he has a new chapter in his life with a new relationship. But he says he’ll never forget the blessing he received taking care of Sharon. “‘As often as Sharon told me that I was her motivation to keep living, it was actually the other way around. She was my motivation,’” he said, reading from the story.

