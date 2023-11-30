How to help
Vermont religious leaders call on governor to address homeless crisis

By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont religious leaders are calling for more help to address homelessness ahead of the holiday season.

Members of the group Vermont Interfaith Action were joined by housing advocates, lawmakers, and un-housed Vermonters Thursday in Montpelier calling on the Scott administration to address the shrinking number of available shelter beds.

The group sent a letter to the governor earlier this month asking him to open emergency shelters and come up with a comprehensive plan to prevent more homelessness. They say they have received no response.

Rick DeAngelis with the Good Samaritan Haven says they have doubled their shelter capacity in recent months but it still hasn’t been enough. “I’m here to report that our shelters are full and that includes a seasonal overflow shelter,” he said.

DeAngelis says that those in the shelters who are eligible for affordable housing have to wait one to two years on average for permanent housing.

Vermont lawmakers in January are planning to introduce legislation focusing on eviction diversion, tenant representation, and increasing rental assistance funding.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

