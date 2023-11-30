Vt. education spending forecast to drive 18.5% property tax hike

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters may have to a lot more in property taxes next year and Governor Phil Scott is calling the nearly 20% predicted hike “unacceptable.”

State tax officials Thursday said property tax bills are predicted to increase by an average of 18.5%, driven largely by education expenses and the phasing out of pandemic relief cash shifting to state dollars.

The rate hike is driven by increased wages and health care costs for teachers, maintaining and rebuilding aging school infrastructure, more mental health and special education funding for kids, and government reforms, which give disadvantaged districts a larger slice of the pie. A 20% increase would mean that the owners of a $250,000 home would see an increase of $600 dollars.

Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says he’s never seen a forecasted tax increase this large and that it should be a wake-up call for lawmakers and the public. “It’s very complicated, it’s very nuanced, and so I think it gets so complicated and people may disengage. So, I am hopeful that folks will engage with this,” he said.

Governor Phil Scott wasted no time responding to the inflated numbers, calling the increase unacceptable. “Higher property taxes will make our housing and workforce crises worse, and I sincerely hope the Legislature agrees. Together, we can, and must, prevent this untenable tax increase, or anything close to it, from coming to pass,” he said in a statement.

The possible tax hike is still months away from any final decision. Voters on Town Meeting Day will have to decide on local school budgets and then state lawmakers have to approve a statewide tax rate.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chair Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D- Brattleboro, says all of these factors on property taxes were expected and that a lot of work will happen at the local and state level before we arrive at a final number. “We work really hard in Vermont and have for a long time to balance an equitable education tax system that can meet the needs of each system and student with a tax system that’s transparent to local voters,” she said.

More broadly, the upcoming legislative session will once again be defined by federal pandemic cash going away and its impact on state programs including education, housing, and health care.

The full General Assembly is gathering at the Statehouse Friday for a briefing on the upcoming session that begins in January.

