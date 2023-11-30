Vt. sees substantial population increase in recent years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more people are calling the Green Mountain State home.

In addition to the net 3,000 people that moved to Vermont in 2022, a net of over 14,000 thousand people moved here in 2021. The State Treasurer’s Office says adding the net migration of those two years is greater than the net migration of the past ten years combined.

With outdoor recreation galore and a slower pace of life moving to Vermont was a natural fit for Kerry Hussey and her husband in 2022. “We are here to stay. I love it. My job has been so great,” said Hussey.

The duo are two of over 26,000 thousand people who moved to Vermont in 2022. Hussey got a gig working in adaptive sports in the Northeast Kingdom. Her husband works remotely, a major reason why the move was possible.

“We are just enjoying all of the outdoor things the Northeast Kingdom has to offer which has been really fun,” said Hussey.

But finding your forever home in the Green Mountain State can be a challenge. Hussey says they lived in a rental for six months before buying a home in Wheelock - one they watched go on and off the market that whole time.

And what would Vermont be without its quirks? One aspect Hussey says takes some adjusting to a lack of cell service in her neck of the woods. “If I leave my house, I don’t have service. And so that has been something that has, I guess, been something to get used to. Especially with like, work,” said Hussey.

The duo comes to Vermont from Massachusetts, the most popular state new Vermonters moved from in 2022.

Other popular states to leave for the Green Mountain State include New Jersey and Virginia.

“You can move to Vermont but still have that Boston-based job in New York-based jobs. So I think that plays into it a lot. And I also think the way that the pandemic happened, I think it made people reevaluate where they wanted to live,” said Mike Pieciak

State treasurer Mike Pieciak says a net positive of 3,000 people moving to Vermont is a positive considering that in 2019, 2016, and 2015 more people moved out than in.

He says with an aging population and a dwindling workforce more people joining the state help pay back bonds, debt, and support the general fund. But people are still moving out.

Census data shows that over 21,000 people moved out of the Green Mountain state to places like New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, with housing being the number 1 reason cited for leaving. “We have been we’re in a situation where the inbound migration from the last couple of years has put even more pressure on our housing market. It’s driven up the cost of housing, it’s reduced the amount of housing that’s available to people,” said Pieciak.

Remote work also puts pressure on the market, with a migrator taking a house but not necessarily filling a job. Though Pieciak says continued steady population growth is the goal with 50% of the movers making over $200,000 a year. “They are bringing children into our school systems. They are bringing in tax revenues to support all the programs that we need to support Vermonters but it comes down to making sure again, we focus on housing, so that we can bring down the cost of housing and we can have more housing available at all levels,” said Pieciak.

Popular spots for those on their way out of Vermont include Florida and Connecticut.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.