Windsor County Sheriff’s Office release footage from Kyle Pickett chase

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The Windsor County Sheriff’s Office shares video of the police pursuit lead by Kyle Pickett.

The chaos started on November 24th, when Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer tried to stop a stolen Subaru Outback driven by Pickett in Bethel, but the car did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Pickett crashed the Subaru on Camp Brook Road, where one of two passengers jumped out of the car. Pickett then crashed into Sheriff Palmer’s cruiser, causing $10,000 in damages.

“Mr. Pickett really caused a lot of damage out there, it’s really a big toll on the community,” said Sheriff Palmer.

After hitting the cruiser, Pickett drove off, but Palmer stopped the pursuit when they started heading towards downtown. Windsor County offered a $500 reward for anyone who could find him.

The next day, police discovered that Pickett stole another car. Officers with the Randolph Police Department tried to stop him, but he crashed the car and fled on foot. Police then found Pickett had broken into a house in Strafford, took two firearms, and stole the truck.

A homeowner in Bethel says they found security camera footage of him breaking into his home. Officers from the Vermont State Police and Windsor County Police department found Pickett barricaded in the home when they arrived.

“We had to deploy K-9, flash bangs, tear gas, and crisis negotiators but he eventually gave himself up and was taken into custody,” said Sheriff Palmer.

He also says long situations like this are draining on officers. “An individual like Mr. Pickett, who causes so much crime and destruction across the county, is very resource- and man power-intensive.”

This is not Pickett’s first offense. He lead police on a manhunt in Waterbury in October, and he also has two felony charges out of New Hampshire.

Pickett is being held on $100,000 cash or surety bail in the Southern State Correctional Facility.

