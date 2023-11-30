BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -November is typically our cloudiest month of the year, and this year was no exception. But we went against the grain on this last day of November by getting in on some sunshine - something that has been sorely absent lately.

There will still be some sunshine on the first day of December on Friday, but not everywhere, and it won’t last long. Our southern areas will start the day with some sunshine, but it will be cloudy to the north. The clouds will win out as we get into the afternoon, and a round of rain will move in by mid-afternoon and continue through the evening. There will be some wet snow in the higher elevations, mainly near the Canadian border, but there will be little or no accumulation.

The weekend will start with the same kind of weather on Saturday as on Friday, except there will be much less rain & snow - just a few showers of the rain & snow variety scattered about through the afternoon.

Sunday will start out dry, but a heftier weather system will be coming in late in the day with another round of rain & mountain snow for late in the day and through the overnight. This system will intensify as it begins to move off to our northeast, so winds will pick up out of the north as we get into Monday. Those blustery north winds will pull down colder air from Canada. Snow showers will be scattered about, especially in the mountains where there could be a bit of accumulation.

Things will dry out for the most part by mid-week, but it will be colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this active weather as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week, and we will keep you up-to-date with any changes, on-air and online. -Gary

