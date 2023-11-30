BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday. While we start the day cloudy with a few isolated snow flurries, we should gain some sunshine as we head through the course of our Thursday! Sunshine should begin to emerge through the late morning into this afternoon. That sunshine, a southerly breeze, will warm us up into the 40s; however, that southerly breeze also keeps wind chills in the upper 20s and 30s for the day. Tonight, some clouds begin to make their return. It is worth mentioning there could be a chance to see the northern lights tonight, so hopefully, we can keep the clouds at bay for that. Overnight lows tonight are mild, in the mid to upper 30s and 40s.

Friday, we’ll look at increasing cloud cover throughout the day. By about noon, most of us are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead and rain showers arriving from west to east. Most places should start with rain, but the upper elevations of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains and Northern Vermont could see it end as snow. Snow accumulations look minimal for most, but the Adirondacks and Green Mountains could possibly run 2-4″ on the summits between Friday and Saturday.

This chain of relatively minor disturbances will come through just about each and every day through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Each day will feature some rain and some mountain snow showers. Temperatures won’t change much over that time, with highs near the 40-degree mark and overnight lows near the freezing mark. We look cooler as we head towards mid-week next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

