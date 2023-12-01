How to help
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in St. Albans last month.

St. Albans Police say they executed a search warrant early Friday morning at a home on Bishop Street. With the assistance of the Vermont State Police Tactical Unit, they arrested James Ahl, 41, and Alan Talley, 39, both of St. Albans.

The city has been plagued by at least five armed robberies in recent weeks. The latest was Wednesday morning at Stone’s on South Main Street, where the clerk doused the suspect with hot coffee and pepper spray. Police did not specify which robberies the two are allegedly connected to.

Ahl was charged with armed robbery. He also faces a charge of unlawful trespass that police say is linked to another criminal case unrelated to the convenience store stickups. He is expected in court on Friday.

Talley was charged with accessory after the fact and will appear in court later in January.

