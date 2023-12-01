How to help
3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

