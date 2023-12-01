How to help
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for a 10-month-old boy considered to be “in imminent danger.”

Zeke Best is a 10-month-old boy missing from Victor, Idaho, since Thursday, authorities said. He’s listed as a white male of unknown hair and eye color, 1-foot tall and weighing 20 pounds.

The suspect in his disappearance, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, is considered armed and dangerous.

Best is described as a 5-foot-11 man, weighing 245 pounds with green eyes, brown and gray hair and a beard.

Authorities said he is driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349.

Though authorities said they don’t know his direction of travel, he has known ties to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Officials said do not approach Best. Instead, call 911 or the Teton County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323.

