How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bennington College Union gets verbal recognition from school leadership

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Workplace negotiations are underway at a southern Vermont college.

Bennington College United says they received verbal confirmation that the college recognizes the union and will move forward with the process. BCU represents college faculty and staff, the first union of its kind in the college’s history.

After they received confirmation they held a rally about the outcome of the meeting. Later that day, union members met to discuss their strategies and priorities as they began the bargaining phase.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. sees substantial population increase in past 2 years
A St Albans store clerk Wednesday fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint.
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray
File photo
Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home
File image
St. Johnsbury man leads police on 23-mile chase
File photo
Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out

Latest News

File Photo
Bill would green technologies more accessible to Vt. farmers
File Photo
Sanders outlines components for two-state solution
File Photo
New pupil weighting laws in effect as school budget season approches
When a vulnerable person is missing, minutes can mean the difference between life and death.
Drones becoming key tool for Vt. law enforcement