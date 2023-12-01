Bennington College Union gets verbal recognition from school leadership

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Workplace negotiations are underway at a southern Vermont college.

Bennington College United says they received verbal confirmation that the college recognizes the union and will move forward with the process. BCU represents college faculty and staff, the first union of its kind in the college’s history.

After they received confirmation they held a rally about the outcome of the meeting. Later that day, union members met to discuss their strategies and priorities as they began the bargaining phase.

