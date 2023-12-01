Beta to embark on $41M expansion of Plattsburgh airport facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies is expanding in Plattsburgh.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the Burlington electric plane startup will partner with Clinton County on a $41 million expansion of its existing facility at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

The upgraded facility will serve as the manufacturing and final assembly hub. Beta has committed to creating 85 full-time jobs in exchange for a $20 million grant.

“We’ve been developing, flying, and maintaining our electric aircraft at Plattsburgh International Airport since 2017, and in that time, we’ve been overwhelmed by the State and County’s support of our vision. From policymakers to schools and small businesses, we’ve found resonance here and look forward to doubling down to accelerate our growth and operations to create more quality jobs in the state,” Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark said in a statement.

“This facility and the state investment required to make it a reality have been a priority in all of our interactions with the governor and her team for two years now,” North Country Chamber of Commerce president Garry Douglas said in a statement. “It means quality jobs and a substantial BETA footprint here, but it is even more important than that. It represents a further expansion of our growing global role in transportation equipment and aerospace in particular and in electric transportation in particular. The cluster we have built over the last two decades is working in terms of making a strong case for new investments and activities.”

